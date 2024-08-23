Site logo

Dutch Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

23/08/2024

Max Verstappen: "Of course in FP1 we didn't get a lot of running in but the weather cleared up for FP2 and as a result we could see a little bit more where we were.

"We didn't quite have the pace on the long and short runs and at the moment there isn't a clear answer on how to improve this, but we will look into things. This is where we have been the last few races, so it isn't a surprise but we need to work to find a little bit more form ahead of Qualifying tomorrow."

Sergio Perez: "It was tricky conditions today between a wet FP1 and a dry FP2. We tested quite a bit out on track with set-up and it looks and feels a little bit better than the order shows from today. I made a mistake and went off in Turn 12 so I lost a couple of tenths. But overall we've got some work to do especially in the long run pace to catch the people ahead. We ran both cars differently today, so there's lots to analyse. Qualifying will be important here so we need to maximise tomorrow."

