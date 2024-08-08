Horner accuser has appeal denied

The female member of staff at Red Bull who accused team boss Christian Horner of controlling and inappropriate behaviour has had her appeal denied.

The accusation set in motion a chain of events at the team which not only put the team principal's future in doubt but that of various other members of the team.

Whilst rivals sought to use the situation to their benefit, there was speculation over the future of various people within the organisation, not least three-time world champion. Indeed, at time Zak Brown described the atmosphere within the team as "toxic", claiming that numerous members were seeking to jump ship, design guru Adrian Newey left, followed shortly after by Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley.

While an internal investigation, which was overseen by an independent King's Counsel (KC) found that the accuser's claims were unfounded, she subsequently appealed the decision, and it was that appeal that was today denied.

"Earlier this year a complaint raised against Christian Horner was investigated," said the Austrian team in a statement. "That complaint was dealt with through the company's grievance procedure by the appointment of an independent KC [king's counsel,] who dismissed the grievance.

"The complainant exercised the right to appeal, and the appeal was carried out by another independent KC," the statement continued. "All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded, with the final outcome that the appeal is not upheld. The KC's conclusions have been accepted and adopted by Red Bull. The internal process has concluded.

"The company respects the privacy of all its employees and will not be making further public statements at this time.

"Red Bull is committed to continuing to meet the highest workplace standards."

Shortly after original investigation, during what appeared to be a power struggle within the team, files relating to the investigation were emails to various people within the sport including members of the media, team personnel, F1, the FIA and the sport's owner Liberty Media.