Russell heads surprise Mercedes 1-2 in Belgium

Over the years Spa has produced more than its fair share of thrills, spills and controversy. For many the stand out event was 1998, the year that saw almost half the field wiped-out in a massive crash just after La Source, and which later saw Michael Schumacher marching determinedly to the McLaren garage to 'have words' with David Coulthard.

Then there was Romain Grosjean receiving a one-race ban for almost taking Fernando Alonso's head off in a typical bit of first lap over enthusiasm.

Thankfully we don't have to worry about the Weather Gods causing problems today, however over enthusiasm could still be an issue.

Starting from eleventh, Max will be fired up to get to the front as soon as possible, however first he'll have to deal with the likes of Ocon - never a pushover - and Alonso, not to mention Ricciardo coming from behind.

Then we have Charles and Sergio starting up front, the Mexican aware that failure to deliver today could see him sporting RB overalls late next month.

Adding to the potential fun and games we have the Mercedes and McLaren duos, both of which could result in fireworks what with team 'mates' keen to stamp their authority.

Spa is great for overtaking they've been telling us all week, and that has always been the case, however the DRS zones have pretty much made a mockery of this in recent years with car A overtaking Car B, then Car B almost immediately reclaiming the position.

Other than Perez, the axe appears to be hovering over the heads of both Ricciardo and Sargeant and while we are convinced the American's days are number, the Australian might yet convince Helmut that there remains life in the old dog.

Yesterday's weather aside, it's been an interesting weekend thus far with the teams thrown a number of curveballs. Mercedes has dropped its new floor, Red Bull its recently introduced upgrades and the new asphalt track surface providing a whole new challenge.

On Friday Max looked very quick, and again yesterday, but the McLarens really do look to be the superior package at present.

Therefore, in addition to get his way through the pack as quickly as possible - which will no doubt mean an aggressive tyre strategy - Max will be hoping that his teammate can get the jump on Charles and dictate the race pace.

At the same time, Red Bull will need the perfect strategy, something which Ferrari and McLaren consistently fail to achieve.

Could Max do the impossible and win today, you ask, well he's done it before. Indeed for the last two years he has claimed pole but had to serve grid penalties. In 2022 he started from 14th on the grid... and won, while last year he started from sixth... and won.

Compared to last year, the new track surface has shifted the balance significantly towards a two-stop strategy. It also means that the hardest tyre here is now much more suitable for the race than it was twelve months ago, to the detriment of the softest. However, all three compounds are still perfectly viable, also because only four teams - Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Alpine - have two sets of hards available.

On paper, the fastest strategy is to run the first stint on the medium before doing a double stint on the hard. The logical alternative is to go medium/hard/medium but the soft/hard/hard and soft/hard/medium options cannot be ruled out.

The one-stop is too slow, while the three-stop, even on a track where overtaking is definitely possible is, at least according to simulations, not faster.

A further consideration is that the set-up choices made yesterday remain the same for today, given that the cars in are in parc ferme this could also change the balance of power witnessed in qualifying.

The pitlane opens and Zhou leads the way, followed by Ocon, Ricciardo, Russell and Bottas.

Air temperature is 21 degrees C, while the track temperature is 42 degrees.

"A nice sunny day here which is rare," says Norris! "Excited, optimistic we can have a good result but we know the Red Bulls will be very fast. It's going to be tough to keep them behind, but if we can. We have a lower wing which should help us go forwards. We have chances but we'll have to look ahead and look behind."

All are starting on mediums bar Sainz, Stroll and Zhou who are on hards and Ricciardo who is on softs. Fresh rubber all round.

Leclerc leads the field away on the formation lap.

The grid forms. Perez visibly has his car pointing inwards towards Leclerc.

They're away! Leclerc gets a brilliant start, as does Hamilton, but as Perez moves across the Ferrari is no longer there and he finds his path blocked by the Mercedes.

Around La Source, Hamilton has the inside line and makes full use of the exit causing Perez to go wide. Behind them, Piastri has the inside while his teammate runs wide and over the kerb on the exit of La Source kicking up a cloud of dust.

On the run down the hill to Eau Rouge Hamilton and Perez are side-by-side, however it is the Mercedes that leads into the iconic corner as the Mexican almost loses out to the pursuing Piastri.

Norris' mistake at La Source has cost him a couple of places.

Perez is all over Hamilton on the run up to Les Combes, while right behind Russell runs wide to avoid a collision with Piastri.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Leclerc, Hamilton, Perez, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Norris, Alonso, and Verstappen as the Dutchman nails the Williams driver in the final chicane.

On the run up the hill Verstappen passes Alonso as Perez is struggling to hold off Piastri as Verstappen closes in on his McLaren teammate.

Albon is noted for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

On Lap on the run up the Kemmel Straight to Les Combes Hamilton passes Leclerc as Verstappen posts a new fastest lap (49.828).

Perez complains that there is an issue with his battery, as Zhou slows, complaining that he's losing power.

The Chinese subsequently pits before rejoining the race in last position.

"We're Plan A," Piastri is told as he has a look at Perez.

After 5 laps, Hamilton leads Leclerc by 1.028s as Perez drops 1.5s behind, just 0.841s ahead of Piastri.

"Something is moving down by my legs," reports Hamilton.

"My tyres are overheating a bit," warns Stroll.

Zhou makes his second visit to the pits, this time it appears terminal.

"Rear starting to grain a little bit," reports Hamilton as Hulkenberg makes the first scheduled stop of the day. The German switches from the mediums to hards.

At the end of Lap 8, Albon, Ricciardo and Sargeant all pit.

"Plan A or Plan B?" Piastri is asked. "I think A," he replies.

In ninth, Alonso has slipped 4.3s behind Verstappen.

"Tyres still okay, but rears definitely dropping," reports Hamilton.

Gasly pits at the end of Lap 9, as Albon goes purple in the final two sectors.

The leading eight are covered by 9.7s.