Wrong to say 24 races is too much, insists Domenicali

While the calendar looks set to remain at 24 races, F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali insists that it is wrong to suggest that more events would be too much.

A number of drivers have criticised this year's record 24 race schedule, some claiming - like many fans - that quality is more important than quantity, while others point to the increasing pressure put on crew members, and others to the sheer overkill which they will lead to viewer fatigue.

And while Fernando Alonso has argued that the current schedule "is not sustainable for the future" and Max Verstappen that 24 races is "way over the limit", the F1 CEO disagrees.

"We want to leave it at 24 grands prix," insists Domenicali in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, "before adding that "it is wrong to say that 24 is too much".

"Too much of what?" he continues. "When the sport is as good as it is right now with many possible winners, fans are counting the days until the next race. I mean, we have a field that is closer together than ever before.

"Today we are talking about intervals of 0.078 or 0.093 seconds," he adds. "That's less than a tenth for a lap of more than four or five kilometres. Distances like we see in a 100 meter run.

"24 races is a good number. Each of our events has its own character. I mean, the Monaco Grand Prix was certainly not the most exciting grand prix in history, but we had one of the best TV ratings anywhere in the world," he argues, essentially claiming that 'Okay, the race was crap, but look how many people watched it!'

"I don't think 24 grands prix is an oversupply," he insists. "Look at other sports. Football and basketball are played every other day. They entertain their fans much more intensively. In terms of quantity, we have a lot less content to offer."

Indeed, "football and basketball are played every other day", but not the same leagues, not the same teams over and over again.

"We want to keep a good balance between old and new races," he says. "Although there are many more countries that want to have a grand prix," he adds, having previously claimed that India, South Korea and Thailand are keen to host races.

"We are thinking about a rotation system," he admits. "It is likely that we will start doing this in Europe."

Interestingly, his comments come at a time that Silverstone bosses have admitted that they have not yet sold all tickets for this year's race, which takes place next month.

While Max Verstappen's domination is cited as the possible reason, no mention is made of the eye-watering prices now being demanded, made all the worse by a pricing system that increases the cost depending on demand.