Canada Grand Prix: Practice team notes - RB

Daniel Ricciardo: "It was a good day and I'm feeling pretty good; just before FP1, it was looking like we might not do any driving today, so I'm happy ending the day doing quite a few laps in FP2 on both compounds.

"We feel like we're in a good place, so I don't think we're going to do too much tonight, just fine-tuning some bits and pieces. The track dried pretty quickly this morning and is also a lot smoother than it used to be, so it seems to be a bit easier on the tyres. I think if it's going to be these mixed conditions tomorrow, it will be important to be on the right tyre at the right time."

Yuki Tsunoda: "As a team, it was a positive day. For myself, there are still a couple of things to improve but overall, it was a very fun day because of the several condition changes. It was good training and learning for myself, especially driving the intermediate tyres in wet conditions because we haven't had much wet running this year. It was also good data collecting. As we know, everyone was doing different things but looking at our pace we're not in a bad place. I still felt as though we were able to perform well in rainy conditions, so I'm confident in both wet and dry. As always, there are some things from today's runs to improve on, and the midfield is still very tight, but we'll continue doing what we've been doing for the last races, finetune certain areas and put it all together tomorrow."

Alan Permane (Racing Director): "It was a good day, both drivers were happy with their car. We, of course like everyone, ran in both dry and wet conditions. We chose not to run on the full wet tyres but used the intermediate in both FP1 and FP2, and we're happy. We've got a decent car and baseline, and obviously will be looking overnight to see what we can do to improve further. We are expecting more rain tomorrow and possibly on Sunday, but we are satisfied with the work we've done today. A lot of that work has come from what we learned in Monaco but also simulator sessions after Monaco, so we're particularly happy that it translated to a good car on track today."

