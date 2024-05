Jordan denies Newey to Ferrari a done deal

Former team owner Eddie Jordan has denied that Adrian Newey has already signed a deal to join Ferrari in 2025.

In the aftermath of the Briton's confirmation that he was leaving Red Bull after almost 20 years, sections of the media reported that the design guru had already agreed a deal with Ferrari in the hopes of aiding Lewis Hamilton to win an eighth title with the legendary Maranello outfit, thereby kick-starting another golden era for the Italian team similar to that of the early 2000s.

However, former team owner turned TV pundit Jordan, who is Newey's manager, denies that a deal has been done.

"It's not accurate, I can give my life on that," says the Irishman in his Formula For Success podcast. "There is no inclination to go in any particular way at the moment. We're looking at opportunities and letting people come and talk to us."

Newey has also been linked with Aston Martin and even a return to Williams, however Jordan insists that his client is in no rush to decide at present.

"I'm speaking as someone who should know and I'm not giving any information away," he says of the potential Ferrari move, "at no stage is any of this discussion happening.

"There will be talks, and there will be ongoing talks because we have yet to decide what Adrian himself wants to do," he adds. "He's been at this straight from university, Leyton House, McLaren, Williams.

"The guy is sixty-something, he's getting a new boat... I would've said his options alongside all those potential teams we're talking about, the fifth team he should be thinking about is himself.

"I have no idea, and it will always be Adrian's decision, and so it should be."