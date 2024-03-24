Site logo

Australian Grand Prix Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
24/03/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Sainz Ferrari NM NH NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NH
Norris McLaren NM UH UH
Piastri McLaren NM UH UH
Perez Red Bull NM NH NH
Stroll Aston Martin UM UH UH
Tsunoda RB NM NH NH
Alonso Aston Martin UH UM UH
Hulkenberg Haas NH NM NH
Magnussen Haas NM NH NH
Albon Williams NM NH NH
Ricciardo RB NS NH NH
Gasly Alpine NM NH NH
Bottas Stake UM UH NH
Zhou Stake NS UH NH
Ocon Alpine NM NH UH
Russell Mercedes NM NH NH
Hamilton Mercedes NS NH
Verstappen Red Bull NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Melbourne here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms