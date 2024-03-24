Australian Grand Prix Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Sainz Ferrari NM NH NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NH Norris McLaren NM UH UH Piastri McLaren NM UH UH Perez Red Bull NM NH NH Stroll Aston Martin UM UH UH Tsunoda RB NM NH NH Alonso Aston Martin UH UM UH Hulkenberg Haas NH NM NH Magnussen Haas NM NH NH Albon Williams NM NH NH Ricciardo RB NS NH NH Gasly Alpine NM NH NH Bottas Stake UM UH NH Zhou Stake NS UH NH Ocon Alpine NM NH UH Russell Mercedes NM NH NH Hamilton Mercedes NS NH Verstappen Red Bull NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Melbourne here.