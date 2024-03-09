"I will continue here," insists Marko

Helmut Marko insists that he is staying put at Red Bull following meeting with Red Bull CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff.

Only 24 hours earlier the Austrian, who is employed by Red Bull GmbH and not the F1 team, suggested that he was facing suspension from the team as the Christian Horner saga took another twist.

However, today Marko arrived at the circuit with the Red Bull GmbH boss, the pair having held talks at the Shangri-La hotel in Jeddah a few hours earlier.

"It was a very good conversation," Marko told Sky Germany. "Of course, calm must return to the team. That is the priority.

"We agreed on all points," he added. "I will continue here. My contract still has three years to run. But calm must return."

Arriving at the track with Mintzlaff only reinforces the belief that a major power play is at work, what with Horner posing on the Bahrain grid with Chaleo Yoovidhya, majority owner of the parent company.

Once again, Geri Horner was present to lend her support to her husband, the pair caught in an awkward moment in the aftermath of today's victory.

As the accusations and denials continue, one cannot help but feel that if he were still around, Dietrich Mateschitz, who was passionate about the sport to fund two teams - before F1 enjoyed anything like a boom - would have either fired the whole bloody lot of them or simply put both teams up for sale.