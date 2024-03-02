Site logo

Bahrain Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
02/03/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Verstappen Red Bull US NH NS
Perez Red Bull US NH NS
Sainz Ferrari US NH NH
Leclerc Ferrari US NH NH
Russell Mercedes US NH NH
Norris McLaren US NH NH
Hamilton Mercedes US NH NH
Piastri McLaren US NH NH
Alonso Aston Martin US NH NH
Stroll Aston Martin NS NH NH
Zhou Stake NS NH NH
Magnussen Haas NS NH NH
Ricciardo RB US NH NS
Tsunoda RB NS NH NH
Albon Williams NS NH NH
Hulkenberg Haas NS NH NH US
Ocon Alpine NS NH NH
Gasly Alpine NS NH NH NS
Bottas Stake NS NH NH
Sargeant Williams NS NH NH NS

Check out our Saturday gallery from Bahrain here.

