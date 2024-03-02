Bahrain Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Verstappen Red Bull US NH NS Perez Red Bull US NH NS Sainz Ferrari US NH NH Leclerc Ferrari US NH NH Russell Mercedes US NH NH Norris McLaren US NH NH Hamilton Mercedes US NH NH Piastri McLaren US NH NH Alonso Aston Martin US NH NH Stroll Aston Martin NS NH NH Zhou Stake NS NH NH Magnussen Haas NS NH NH Ricciardo RB US NH NS Tsunoda RB NS NH NH Albon Williams NS NH NH Hulkenberg Haas NS NH NH US Ocon Alpine NS NH NH Gasly Alpine NS NH NH NS Bottas Stake NS NH NH Sargeant Williams NS NH NH NS

