Horner cleared to continue as Red Bull team principal

Christian Horner has been cleared of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague following an investigation by Red Bull's parent company.

"The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete," said a spokesperson this afternoon, "and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.

"The complainant has a right of appeal," the spokesperson added.

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned.

"Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial."

Whether this is enough to quell the mob or indeed members of the team, media and many others within the paddock, remains to be seen.

Also muddying the waters is the fact that we do not know - and probably never will know - what exactly the allegations refer to, though this hasn't stopped the speculation in the media or on social media.

As a result, like all investigations of this type, we are left none the wiser and a certain amount of mud is going to stick.

Fact is, if there was any genuine intention of firing Horner it is unlikely he would have had such a high profile at the launch or pre-season testing, and he certainly wouldn't have been present in Bahrain today if there was a chance of him having to effectively 'clear his desk' and head for home.

Nobody comes out of this well... but at least it provides the perfect opener for season 7 of Drive to Survive.

More to follow.