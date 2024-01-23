Race Calendar, Driver Line-ups and Car Launch Dates For the 2024 F1 Season

Racing fans are looking forward to another Formula 1 cycle following the turn of the year as excitement is building up ahead of the start of the season. And, with the calendar set to begin in around six weeks. Here's what you need to know.

2024 F1 calendar

The 2024 F1 campaign is scheduled to kick off on February 29 and will offer a record 24 races. The FIA has regionalized the calendar to make the series more sustainable, which has resulted in the Japanese GP being pushed forward to April from September.

The Chinese GP will return to the F1 calendar for the first time in four years, following its cancellation, while the Qatar GP will come before the final race of the season. This should help curb the heat problems drivers complained about last year and will also make moving cars and equipment to the season closer in Abu Dhabi easier.

You can check out the full calendar below:

29 February-2 March - Bahrain - GP Sakhir

7-9 March - Saudi Arabian GP - Jeddah

22-24 March - Australian GP - Melbourne

5-7 April - Japanese GP - Suzuka

19-21 April - Chinese GP - Shanghai

3-5 May - Miami GP - Miami

17-19 May - Emilia Romagna GP - Imola

24-26 May - Monaco GP - Monaco

7-9 June - Canadian GP - Montreal

21-23 June - Spanish GP - Barcelona

28-30 June - Austrian GP - Spielberg

5-7 July - British GP - Silverstone

19-21 July - Hungarian GP - Budapest

26-28 July - Belgian GP - Spa

23-25 August - Dutch GP - Zandvoort

30 August-1 September - Italian GP - Monza

13-15 September - Azerbaijan GP - Baku

20-22 September - Singapore GP - Singapore

18-20 October - United States GP - Austin

25-27 October - Mexican GP - Mexico City

1-3 November - Brazilian GP - Sao Paulo

21-23 November - Las Vegas GP - Las Vegas

29 November -1 December - Qatar GP - Losail

6-8 December - Abu Dhabi GP - Yas Marina

2024 F1 driver line-up

The driver setup hasn't changed from last year where F1 is concerned, with all teams sticking to the drivers they ended the season with, though multiple contracts will hit expiration at the end of the year.

Daniel Ricciardo is staying at AlphaTauri after the team cut Nyck de Vries during the middle of last term. Sergio Perez is also staying at Red Bull following rife speculation over a possible exit, with Ricciardo also linked as it's rumored he could join the latter in 2025.

While the grid isn't being shaken up from what we saw at the end of last season, 13 of 20 seats will be up for grabs in 2025.

Check the grid out below:

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu

AlphaTauri: Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda

Alpine: Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz

Haas: Nico Hulkenberg, Kevin Magnussen

McLaren: Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton, George Russell

Red Bull: Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen

Williams: Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant

2024 F1 car launch dates

Car launch dates are being announced by various teams in the buildup to the new season. As pre-season testing is set to begin on February 21, teams will reveal their cars a bit earlier than they did last season.

Cars launched between January 31 - February 16 in 2023.

The launch dates for 2024 are below:

Sauber: 5 February 2024

Williams: 5 February 2024

Alpine: 7 February 2024

Aston Martin: 12 February 2024

Ferrari: 13 February 2024

McLaren: 14 February 2024

Mercedes: 14 February 2024

Red Bull: 15 February 2024

F1 pre-season testing



F1's pre-season testing is scheduled to take place in Bahrain starting from 21 February 2024. The teams will have three days for testing before the first grand prix the following week.

To make the series more sustainable, the FIA has decided to hold the testing sessions in Bahrain. This will eliminate the need for transportation of cars and equipment between pre-season testing and the first grand prix of the year.

The FIA has also revised the timings for the testing, which will now take place between 10 am and 7 pm, instead of the 7:30 pm time from last year.

Regulation Changes

The FIA has modified the rules regarding the testing of old cars, now requiring that any components used must have already been utilized during a race weekend.

According to the revised Article 10.2 C) of the Sporting Regulations, cars must only use components and software that have been employed in at least one Competition or TCC (testing of a current car) of a Championship season. This change in regulations will prevent teams from trying to gain any advantage outside of testing restrictions by using new components on an old car.