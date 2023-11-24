Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "We had limited track time in FP2 so we weren't able to learn as much as we wanted to.

"I didn't expect the balance to be so far off, there was a lot of understeer and jumping. There's a lot to figure out in tomorrow's practice session. Of course, we're still P3 so it's not too bad, I just think balance wise it could be much better. We need to make some big improvements to be good in qualifying tomorrow."

Sergio Perez: "We had to do some tweaks to the car towards the start of the session, I was struggling a bit with some front end initially. Due to the red flags, we hardly got any running, especially on the medium and then on my soft run I had traffic with people doing high fuel runs towards the end of the session. It wasn't a very straightforward day, obviously I didn't run in FP1 so you lose that and it means we have to be very careful on what route we take with set-up. I think we have some good potential in the car though, we just have to do some tweaks here and there, then we should be in a good place for tomorrow."

Jake Dennis: "What an incredible experience, I can only thank Red Bull Racing for the opportunity to drive this car. It is immaculate to drive and these moments don't come around very often in your career. To finally tick driving in FP1 off the bucket list is pretty special. It is so different from what I am used to, the first run was mind blowing, how quick these cars are and how much downforce and braking capacity they have. It was just a cool day in the office and I exited the car with a big smile on my face. I do a lot of work on the simulator for the Team so it's good to correlate as much as possible back to the simulator in the factory and it is quite impressive how close it is. I had that fear factor, which you obviously don't have on the sim and the G forces. It was a bit of a challenge, but I have given the car back to Max in one piece!"

Isack Hadjer: "Today was a really good day! It was really busy driving in F1 and F2 in the same day but it was a really good experience, it's a big step up from F2 to F1. Driving the fastest car in the world was great, it was out of this world, especially in these conditions on track."