A grid penalty for Russell

George Russell has been handed a 2-place grid penalty for Sunday's Grand Prix for impeding in the pitlane.

In order to avoid situations like the ones that occurred in Mexico - where the Mercedes driver was one of three summoned by the stewards - the race director's event notes for this event contained a specific clause (item 14) stipulating that it was permitted to go slow in the pit exit to create a gap before crossing the SC2 line, however, by doing so, a driver must stay as far to the left as possible to allow other drivers to pass on the right side.

Russell was exiting the pits, preparing for an out lap and went slow to create a gap for a clear lap, but did not manage to stay completely to the left.

As a result, following car(s) were not able to overtake, as intended by the race director's instructions. This clearly violates the wording and the spirit of item 14 of the event notes.

Like Russell, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon were handed two-place grid drops for committing the same offence.

