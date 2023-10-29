Hamilton didn't breach regulations

No further action to be taken over Lewis Hamilton's alleged failure to comply with yellow flag.

The Mexico City stewards heard from the Mercedes driver and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

The on board video seemingly showed that there was no light or flag displayed to Hamilton on the straight into Turn 1, then a green light showed as he entered Turn 2, followed by 2 pulses of a yellow light, then moments later the light panel was blank.

Furthermore, the Briton was slightly slower in the mini sector than on his previous push lap, consequently the stewards deemed there was no breach of the regulations.

Check out our Saturday gallery from Mexico City here.