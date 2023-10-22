Site logo

United States GP: Result

NEWS STORY
22/10/2023

Result of the Lenovo United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 56 1h 35:21.362
2 Hamilton Mercedes 56 + 0:02.225
3 Norris McLaren 56 + 0:10.730
4 Sainz Ferrari 56 + 0:15.134
5 Perez Red Bull 56 + 0:18.460
6 Leclerc Ferrari 56 + 0:24.662
7 Russell Mercedes 56 + 0:24.999
8 Gasly Alpine 56 + 0:47.996
9 Stroll Aston Martin 56 + 0:48.696
10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 56 + 1:14.385
11 Albon Williams 56 + 1:26.714
12 Sargeant Williams 56 + 1:27.998
13 Hulkenberg Haas 56 + 1:29.904
14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 56 + 1:38.601
15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 55 + 1 Lap
16 Magnussen Haas 55 + 1 Lap
17 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 55 + 1 Lap
Alonso Aston Martin 49 Retired
Piastri McLaren 10 Accident Damage
Ocon Alpine 6 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1:38.139 (Lap 56)

