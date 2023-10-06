Qatar GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "I am very happy with qualifying in fourth position for Sunday's race, after a few weekends where we weren't as competitive.

"It was very tricky to manage with the slippery track and windy conditions. The car felt fast in FP1 and it felt good again later in Qualifying. It's only the first step and we have the Sprint tomorrow, so let's see what we can do as there are points available on both days."

Lance Stroll: "It was a disappointing Qualifying session today. My first lap was deleted due to track limits and I had to abort my second due to traffic, so I had a big job to do for my final run. The car felt okay, but we just didn't have the pace. We've got another opportunity to go again tomorrow, and learn what we can ahead of the Sprint events."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Some strong laps from Fernando this evening to put us fourth on the grid for Sunday's race. Sprint event Fridays are always challenging, especially on a dusty circuit with a lack of reference data. The track was evolving and improving a lot. Full credit to the team in Silverstone and trackside for dialling the car in so quickly. Unfortunately, Lance did not progress from Q1. He had a couple of laps deleted for track limits which put him on the back foot and stopped him progressing."