Bearman set for two FP1 outings with Haas

Oliver Bearman will make his F1 debut with Haas when he drives the VF-23 in the FP1 sessions in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

18-year-old Bearman, from Chelmsford, England is currently in his rookie season in Formula 2 driving for Prema Racing. He currently sits sixth overall in the championship with four victories to his credit, including a Sprint triumph in Azerbaijan – followed by the Feature win also in Baku, as well as additional Feature wins in Spain and Italy.

He has three pole positions and a total of six podium finishes with the season set to conclude with Round 13 in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina Circuit alongside the Formula 1 season finale.

Bearman, who raced in the Formula 3 Championship in 2022 having won the 2021 Italian F4 Championship (8 wins) and 2021 ADAC F4 Championship (6 wins), was signed to be a part of the prestigious Ferrari Driver Academy in November 2021 – the British driver following the likes of Charles Leclerc, Mick Schumacher and Robert Shwartzman, as well as Antonio Giovinazzi in receiving outings with Haas F1 Team through the team’s long-standing relationship with Ferrari.

"We’re very happy to offer Oliver Bearman these outings in Mexico and Abu Dhabi,” said Guenther Steiner. "He’s had a stellar rookie season in Formula 2, four wins is testament to that, and as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy – we know his background preparation coming into these weekends will be first-rate. We look forward to welcoming Oliver into the team and have him drive the VF-23.”

"I am so happy to be joining Haas in Mexico and Abu Dhabi,” added Bearman. "Getting to Formula 1 has been my dream since I was go-karting so to be driving a car for the first time this year is really special. I’m grateful to the team, and of course Ferrari, for allowing me this chance. I’m working hard to make sure I’m ready to support the team as best I can on both occasions.”

Each team competing in the World Championship is mandated to allocate two FP1 sessions to a rookie driver – classified as a driver with no more than two Grand Prix starts. Bearman will embed with Haas for this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix by way of preparing for his scheduled practice outings.