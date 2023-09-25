Stay Updated with the Latest Racing News

F1 news does not come out every day or even every hour, but practically every 10 minutes.

There is simply no way to cover everything at once. You should now be asking the right question, how do I follow F1 news? This is where we will start, and only then will we discuss the main news at the moment.

How to follow F1 news?

You have the opportunity to follow the events yourself live and through news sites. To implement both scenarios, it makes sense to install BBC iPlayer VPN free. All you need to do is run the BBC iPlayer VPN setup once and you can watch any broadcast of F1 and many other sports. Of course, not every VPN is capable of unblocking the service. One of the most reliable and proven solutions is VeePN. Even in the free trial it works well and allows you to cheat the service, that is, bypass regional restrictions.

What date is F1 2023?

Already 16 races of the 2023 season have ended and you can find out the results on news sites if you missed any events. But there are still many races ahead and here is their schedule:

• The Japanese Grand Prix will take place at the Suzuka International Racing Course in Suzuka, Japan on September 24 at 1 a.m. ET.

• The Qatar Grand Prix is scheduled for October 8 at 1 p.m. ET at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar.

• On October 22 at 3 p.m. ET, the United States Grand Prix will be held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

• The Mexico City Grand Prix will happen on October 29 at 4 p.m. ET at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

• In Sao Paulo, the Jose Carlos Pace Autodrome will host the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on November 5 at noon ET.

• The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take place on November 19 at 1 a.m. ET at the Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit in Las Vegas.

• Lastly, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is on November 26 at 8 a.m. ET at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Most of these races will be broadcast on streaming services, without the need to pay for cable TV. Even if streaming services are blocked in your region, VeePN will fix this problem. Just change your IP address to one that belongs to a suitable country, and the F1 stream will be available.

F1 news Mercedes

Toto Wolff urges Mercedes to maintain a "humble" approach in their pursuit of a Grand Prix victory in 2023 to avoid being blanked under his leadership for the first time.

Mercedes' lack of contention for a victory this season is attributed to issues with the W14 car and the dominance of the Red Bull RB19. Despite Lewis Hamilton finishing second in Australia and Spain, the team has struggled to secure a win.

During the Singapore race, Mercedes had the opportunity to win after making a pit stop for fresh Medium tires under the Virtual Safety Car. However, their progress was hindered when George Russell and Hamilton were unable to overtake second-placed Lando Norris in the closing stages. Carlos Sainz's McLaren intervention, denying Russell and Hamilton the DRS advantage, further obstructed their charge. Ultimately, Russell crashed out on the final lap, and Hamilton inherited third place.

As Mercedes continues to chase that elusive first win of the season, maintaining their streak of at least one victory per year under Wolff's leadership since 2012 is paramount. Amidst this anticipation, Wolff has reminded the team to remain humble.

2023 Formula 1 rule changes

The ground-effect floors in the 2023 specification will be raised by 15mm, aiming to reduce safety concerns and prevent excessive lowering of cars by teams. Initially, a 25mm rise was proposed but due to team opposition, the change in floor edge height has been limited.

To address potential safety issues and prevent teams from using floor elasticity to run edges closer to the ground, more stringent flex tests will be implemented. Additionally, the diffuser throat height will be raised to decrease aerodynamic sensitivity under the car.

In light of Zhou Guanyu's accident at the British Grand Prix in 2022, the rollhoop regulations have been revised. The goal is to enhance its strength and minimize the risk of it digging into the ground. As part of this revision, the top of the rollhoop must be rounded to counteract any potential ground impact. Furthermore, homologation tests will incorporate a minimum loading point and a horizontal test to ensure the rollhoop remains intact and does not detach.

Is this Lewis Hamilton's last season in F1?

Hamilton is determined to win and remains deeply dissatisfied with how he lost the title in 2021. Despite not winning a race last year, he competed at a high level, and the general agreement in the paddock is that he will race for Mercedes beyond this season. It is improbable that he will leave, unless Mercedes has an extremely disastrous season, as he already has an offer on the table from Mercedes to sign. His current contract expires at the end of 2023, leading to speculation that he might leave, but recent media statements contradict this notion.

What about Aston Martin?

No, in a typical race where Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes run without issues, it is highly improbable. While the car showed promise during testing, going from a mid-grid finish last year to the top of the podium this year seems unlikely.

However, surprise victories occasionally occur in F1, and Alonso will be ready to seize the opportunity if other teams stumble. Since winning the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, he has endured a decade of wrong choices and near misses, serving as motivation. With a reasonably competitive car, this combination has the potential to secure a few podium finishes.

Conclusion

Information on F1 becomes outdated quickly and if you are a true fan, you will be able to follow the information in real-time. Moreover, now you have the necessary tools and a race schedule until the end of 2023.