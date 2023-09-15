Marko comments "not right", admits Horner

Christian Horner has admitted that Helmut Marko was wrong in making comments about Sergio Perez' ethnicity while explaining why Red Bull took no action against the Austrian.

"Those comments were not right, and he immediately apologized to Sergio directly," Horner told Sky Sports earlier today. "He is a very popular member of our team," he said of Perez, "and I pushed hard to sign him in 2021."

Asked why Red Bull has not taken action against Marko, a point that was raised by Lewis Hamilton on Thursday, Horner explained that the Austrian does not work for the team but the Red Bull Group.

"He is not part of Red Bull Racing," he said, "that is why we did not put out a statement. However, he is part of the bigger Red Bull Company Group, for which they have put out a comment.

"There is a code of conduct, ethics and sporting code, and we have communicated with FOM and the FIA over the past few days, and it's now for them to touch on."