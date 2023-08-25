Dutch GP: Practice team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: It was good to get a full day of dry running done under a standard event format.

We started FP1 in a good place and with the setup well suited to the conditions. We tried a few things in FP2, and we now need to decide what was better and what wasn't.

The pace of the car wasn't too bad today but it's always difficult to know here as cars don't always get clear laps and the tyres can be tricky to manage.

The weather for the next two days is likely to change a bit with a small threat of rain and a change in wind direction. We have a decent baseline, but we will still need to keep on top of the evolving conditions if we are to get a good result on Sunday.

Alex Albon: We've seen this before and obviously don't know what everyone else is doing, however the car felt good from the moment we touched down in FP1. It's a bit surprising if I'm honest and I'm sure everyone will make a big step forward tomorrow, but we'll try hold on and keep the position. The traffic tomorrow will be tough, with the need to manage the tyres well but it keeps you on your toes. I don't think today's pace is representative of the field but either way we're still in a good place. It's going to be tight, though I'm feeling quite positive.

Logan Sargeant: It's my first time driving here in Zandvoort and it's nice! It's a rollercoaster that's for sure, and it reminds me of a quicker version of Monaco. It's been a pretty good Friday; we've had the car in a good window since we put it on the ground this morning, the high fuel runs seem to look pretty good and I feel comfortable. We're in a good place and now it's about fine tuning. The weather looks pretty tricky tomorrow so that's probably going to throw a curveball as it has on a lot of weekends this year but, all in all, it's been a good start. I'm ready to have a good day tomorrow.