elgian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Belgian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
30/07/2023

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Verstappen Red Bull NS NM NS
Perez Red Bull NS NM NS
Leclerc Ferrari NS NM NS
Hamilton Mercedes NS NM NS NM
Alonso Aston Martin NM NM NS
Russell Mercedes NM NS
Norris McLaren NM NH NS
Ocon Alpine NS NM NS
Stroll Aston Martin NM NS
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NM NS
Gasly Alpine NS NM
Bottas Alfa Romeo NS NM NM
Zhou Alfa Romeo NS NM NS
Albon Williams NS NM NM NS
Magnussen Haas NS NM NM
Ricciardo AlphaTauri NS NM NM
Sargeant Williams NS NM NM NS
Hulkenberg Haas NM NS NS
Sainz Ferrari NS NM
Piastri McLaren NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Spa here.

