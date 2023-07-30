elgian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Verstappen Red Bull NS NM NS Perez Red Bull NS NM NS Leclerc Ferrari NS NM NS Hamilton Mercedes NS NM NS NM Alonso Aston Martin NM NM NS Russell Mercedes NM NS Norris McLaren NM NH NS Ocon Alpine NS NM NS Stroll Aston Martin NM NS Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NM NS Gasly Alpine NS NM Bottas Alfa Romeo NS NM NM Zhou Alfa Romeo NS NM NS Albon Williams NS NM NM NS Magnussen Haas NS NM NM Ricciardo AlphaTauri NS NM NM Sargeant Williams NS NM NM NS Hulkenberg Haas NM NS NS Sainz Ferrari NS NM Piastri McLaren NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Spa here.