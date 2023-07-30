Site logo

Belgian GP: Result

NEWS STORY
30/07/2023

Result of the MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 44 1h 22:30.450
2 Perez Red Bull 44 + 0:22.305
3 Leclerc Ferrari 44 + 0:32.259
4 Hamilton Mercedes 44 + 0:49.671
5 Alonso Aston Martin 44 + 0:56.184
6 Russell Mercedes 44 + 1:03.101
7 Norris McLaren 44 + 1:13.719
8 Ocon Alpine 44 + 1:14.719
9 Stroll Aston Martin 44 + 1:19.340
10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 44 + 1:20.221
11 Gasly Alpine 44 + 1:23.084
12 Bottas Alfa Romeo 44 + 1:25.191
13 Zhou Alfa Romeo 44 + 1:35.441
14 Albon Williams 44 + 1:36.184
15 Magnussen Haas 44 + 1:41.754
16 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 44 + 1:43.071
17 Sargeant Williams 44 + 1:44.476
18 Hulkenberg Haas 44 + 1:50.450
Sainz Ferrari 23 Accident Damage
Piastri McLaren 0 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:47.305 (Lap 44)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms