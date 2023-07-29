Site logo

Belgian GP Sprint: Result

NEWS STORY
29/07/2023

Result of the MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 11 24:58.433
2 Piastri McLaren 11 + 0:06.677
3 Gasly Alpine 11 + 0:10.733
4 Sainz Ferrari 11 + 0:12.648
5 Leclerc Ferrari 11 + 0:15.016
6 Norris McLaren 11 + 0:16.052
7 Hamilton Mercedes 11 + 0:16.757
8 Russell Mercedes 11 + 0:16.822
9 Ocon Alpine 11 + 0:22.410
10 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 11 + 0:22.806
11 Stroll Aston Martin 11 + 0:25.007
12 Albon Williams 11 + 0:26.303
13 Bottas Alfa Romeo 11 + 0:27.006
14 Magnussen Haas 11 + 0:32.986
15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 11 + 0:36.342
16 Sargeant Williams 11 + 0:37.571
17 Hulkenberg Haas 11 + 0:37.827
18 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 11 + 0:39.267
Perez Red Bull 8 Accident Damage
Alonso Aston Martin 2 Accident

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:58.943 (Lap 6)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms