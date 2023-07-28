Belgian GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:46.168 147.570 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:46.988 0.820 3 Perez Red Bull 1:47.045 0.877 4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:47.087 0.919 5 Sainz Ferrari 1:47.152 0.984 6 Piastri McLaren 1:47.365 1.197 7 Norris McLaren 1:47.669 1.501 8 Russell Mercedes 1:47.805 1.637 9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:47.843 1.675 10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:48.841 2.673 11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:53.148 12 Gasly Alpine 1:53.671 13 Magnussen Haas 1:54.160 14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:54.694 15 Ocon Alpine 1:56.372 16 Albon Williams 2:00.314 17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 2:00.832 18 Sargeant Williams 2:01.535 19 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 2:02.159 20 Hulkenberg Haas 2:03.166