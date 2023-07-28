Site logo

Belgian GP: Qualifying - Times

28/07/2023

Times from today's qualifying session for the MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:46.168 147.570 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:46.988 0.820
3 Perez Red Bull 1:47.045 0.877
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:47.087 0.919
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:47.152 0.984
6 Piastri McLaren 1:47.365 1.197
7 Norris McLaren 1:47.669 1.501
8 Russell Mercedes 1:47.805 1.637
9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:47.843 1.675
10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:48.841 2.673
11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:53.148
12 Gasly Alpine 1:53.671
13 Magnussen Haas 1:54.160
14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:54.694
15 Ocon Alpine 1:56.372
16 Albon Williams 2:00.314
17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 2:00.832
18 Sargeant Williams 2:01.535
19 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 2:02.159
20 Hulkenberg Haas 2:03.166

