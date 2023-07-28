Site logo

Belgian GP: Practice - Times

NEWS STORY
28/07/2023

Times from today's free practice session for the MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari I 2:03.207 127.162 mph
2 Piastri McLaren I 2:03.792 0.585
3 Norris McLaren I 2:04.484 1.277
4 Leclerc Ferrari W 2:08.148 4.941
5 Perez Red Bull W 2:08.240 5.033
6 Albon Williams I 2:08.394 5.187
7 Tsunoda AlphaTauri W 2:09.067 5.860
8 Magnussen Haas W 2:09.229 6.022
9 Ricciardo AlphaTauri W 2:09.319 6.112
10 Hulkenberg Haas W 2:10.042 6.835
11 Alonso Aston Martin W 2:10.283 7.076
12 Hamilton Mercedes W 2:10.299 7.092
13 Russell Mercedes W 2:10.475 7.268
14 Bottas Alfa Romeo I 2:12.085 8.878
15 Zhou Alfa Romeo W 2:14.002 10.795

