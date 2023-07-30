Belgian GP: Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team 1 Leclerc Ferrari 2 Perez Red Bull 3 Hamilton Mercedes 4 Sainz Ferrari 5 Piastri McLaren 6 Verstappen Red Bull 7 Norris McLaren 8 Russell Mercedes 9 Alonso Aston Martin 10 Stroll Aston Martin 11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 12 Gasly Alpine 13 Bottas Alfa Romeo 14 Ocon Alpine 15 Albon Williams 16 Magnussen Haas 17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 18 Sargeant Williams 19 Ricciardo AlphaTauri P/L Hulkenberg Haas

Verstappen: 5 place grid penalty for replacement gearbox

Magnussen: 3 place grid penalty for impeding another driver

Hulkenberg: Required to start from pitlane as car has been modified whilst under Parc Ferme conditions.