Belgian GP: Starting Grid

30/07/2023

Amended starting grid for the MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Leclerc Ferrari
2 Perez Red Bull
3 Hamilton Mercedes
4 Sainz Ferrari
5 Piastri McLaren
6 Verstappen Red Bull
7 Norris McLaren
8 Russell Mercedes
9 Alonso Aston Martin
10 Stroll Aston Martin
11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri
12 Gasly Alpine
13 Bottas Alfa Romeo
14 Ocon Alpine
15 Albon Williams
16 Magnussen Haas
17 Zhou Alfa Romeo
18 Sargeant Williams
19 Ricciardo AlphaTauri
P/L Hulkenberg Haas

Verstappen: 5 place grid penalty for replacement gearbox

Magnussen: 3 place grid penalty for impeding another driver

Hulkenberg: Required to start from pitlane as car has been modified whilst under Parc Ferme conditions.

