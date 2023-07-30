Belgian GP: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Hamilton Mercedes 44 1:47.305 146.006 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 32 1:48.922 1.617 3 Albon Williams 35 1:49.841 2.536 4 Hulkenberg Haas 26 1:49.907 2.602 5 Zhou Alfa Romeo 27 1:50.188 2.883 6 Perez Red Bull 31 1:50.308 3.003 7 Leclerc Ferrari 30 1:50.436 3.131 8 Ocon Alpine 27 1:50.439 3.134 9 Sargeant Williams 37 1:50.486 3.181 10 Bottas Alfa Romeo 26 1:50.515 3.210 11 Russell Mercedes 25 1:50.603 3.298 12 Gasly Alpine 25 1:50.911 3.606 13 Alonso Aston Martin 42 1:50.938 3.633 14 Magnussen Haas 27 1:50.993 3.688 15 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 25 1:50.994 3.689 16 Stroll Aston Martin 26 1:51.297 3.992 17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 26 1:51.394 4.089 18 Norris McLaren 26 1:51.682 4.377

Check out our Sunday gallery from Spa here.