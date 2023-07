Belgium GP Sprint team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "Very, very happy, we tried our best today and scored valuable top three points. We boxed when the Safety Car came in and led for a few laps, but Max was able to pass me shortly after the restart.

"It's nice to be up there in P2. I think our pace was really strong, so full credit to the team again. The last three weekends have been pretty special, compared to where we were earlier in the year, so, I can't thank the team enough for the car. We've still got a little bit of work to do to continue working towards the top, but it's a lot nicer to be up there and to lead my first laps in F1 was a day I won't forget."

Lando Norris: "I think it was a difficult but reasonable day. We got good points, quite a few as a team, especially with Oscar finishing in P2, so congratulations to him for scoring his first top three in Formula One. I think we did the best we could in the conditions, from being the second car, having to box on the second lap, we lost maybe two positions because of this, so it could have been a little bit better but that's just the way it is sometimes. I'm still happy with how we performed and I'm looking forward to taking the momentum into tomorrow's race."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We come out of today's Sprint with ten points, which is a very strong result for the team. Circumstances were difficult once again with rain at the start, but the team managed the conditions well, adapting to the changing requirements. We also acknowledge Race Control and how they have managed the challenging conditions well all weekend, putting safety as its main priority.

"Oscar pitted immediately following the safety car start for intermediates. There wasn't much we could do with Max later on after the Safety Car restart, but we are very happy for Oscar scoring a first top three result in his F1 career with today's P2. Lando stayed out an extra lap as we wanted to avoid congestion in the pit-lane. He drove a strong race and finished P6.

"We look forward to the Belgian Grand Prix and whatever weather comes our way tomorrow."