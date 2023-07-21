Krief succeeds Rossi as CEO of Alpine brand

Philippe Krief succeeds Laurent Rossi as CEO of the Alpine brand, as controversial former boss heads to special projects.

A graduate of the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Techniques Avancees, Krief has worked for Michelin and the Fiat Group. After this he continued his career at Ferrari and then Maserati, as Vehicle Department Director and Technical Director of the Alfa Romeo brand respectively.

Back at Ferrari in June 2016, he became Director of Engineering and was subsequently appointed VP of Engineering and Product Performance for the Alpine brand on 21 February 2023. He will continue to carry out his duties in this role pending the arrival of his successor.

As a member of the Renault Group Leadership Team, he reports to Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group.

Laurent Rossi will now focus on special projects linked to the transformation of the Group.

"I would like to thank Laurent for his unwavering commitment over the last two years at the helm of Alpine," said de Meo. "Laurent has set out a clear and ambitious strategy for the brand. He has put Alpine in the best possible position to achieve its long-term goals.

"Alpine is now ready to enter a new phase of its development and to become a brand of the future. Philippe combines a long industry experience, great technical knowledge with the leadership qualities that are key to the success of our project, including the launch of the brand's new vehicles starting next year.

"I fully trust Philippe and his team to take Alpine to new heights."