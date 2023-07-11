Verstappen confused by ever-changing order

Max Verstappen admits to being confused by the ever changing order he witnesses in his mirrors from one race weekend to another.

While, more often than not, his Mexican teammate has been busy working his way through the field, since the season first got underway, Verstappen has witnessed Aston Martin, Ferrari, Mercedes and now McLaren leading the pack behind him.

"It's very confusing to me because every single race weekend, it's someone else," said the Dutchman.

"I think it is because it's so close behind that if you get your car in a little bit of a better window, it works on one particular track," he added.

"I don't know what's going to happen in Hungary to be honest," he admitted, "who is going to be quick or the second-quickest. The stable factor so far is that every single weekend, it seems like we are on top, which of course is the most important from our side.

"But again, Hungary is a completely different track, we will put some upgrades on the car there and hopefully they will work well."

Indeed, Christian Horner believes the ever-changing order behind is giving Verstappen some much-appreciated breathing space.

"It makes it easier in many respects," he said. "It means that we just focus on ourselves and it's somebody else every weekend.

"It's interesting to see how the form is moving around and it's so tyre sensitive as well," he added. "We had another tyre, another construction introduced this weekend and that has probably come into play a little as well."