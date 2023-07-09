British GP: Race team notes - AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda: "It was a difficult race today. The strategy was ok, but I didn't have the pace throughout. We did improve in the high-speed, but today the struggle was more towards the low-speed. There are still a number of things we need to improve on and fix for the future, but as for myself, I'm happy with my performance; I did all I could do. The team and I are working in the same direction, so I'm looking forward to the future and we'll push together to develop our package. We'll keep fighting strong."

Nyck de Vries: "It was a decent race. We did a very competitive first stint on the soft compound, being able to extend it longer than we anticipated while remaining competitive. It's unfortunate that we missed out on the Virtual Safety Car opportunity after that. The first laps on the hard compound were good too, but the last stint was very difficult. The tyres this week have been sensitive temperature wise because of the track, so we need to look into our data. As a whole, we're not where we want to be, and we're not competitive enough, but I'm taking the positives and I think the majority of the race was good."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "It was a very difficult race today, with neither car having enough pace to move forwards beyond fighting with the Haas and Alfa Romeo cars. The race strategy was ok, with our cars split across the hard and medium compound for the second stint, then - like the majority of runners - moving to the soft under the Safety Car period. However, at no point were we able to take advantage. The aero update we have introduced here appears to be broadly in line with expectations, but it has not been enough to move us forward in Silverstone. The further planned aero update for Hungary will be an important step to start addressing this, to get back on track towards achieving our objectives."