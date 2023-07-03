Verstappen defends fastest lap bid

Despite his team's hesitancy, Max Verstappen insists that there was no risk in making a late pit stop in order to secure the fastest lap.

With a lead over Charles Leclerc of around 22s, and the Red Bull Ring drive-through time estimated at around 16-17, it is understandable that the team wasn't entirely convinced when the world champion suggested going for the extra point for the fastest lap.

"We don't feel the risk of boxing is worthwhile," he was told, however, moments later his crew was gathering in the pitlane.

Rejoining still leading, but the gap to Leclerc down to 3.9s, one can understand his team's lack of enthusiasm. However, speaking at race end, the Dutchman insisted that there was no risk.

"To me, not," he replied, when asked if he had taken an unnecessary risk, "but to the team, I think they were a little bit more nervous," he laughed.

"I saw the gap, and I was like we have to pit, I want to go for the fastest lap when you have the opportunity, and that's what we did at the end.

"I mean from the outside, maybe it looks like a big risk," he admitted. "But in the car for me, it didn't feel like a risk at all."

Asked if claiming the fastest lap meant more to him than the point that goes with it, he smiled and said: "Maybe.

"It's been a really incredible weekend, something I didn't expect," he added. "With the Sprint format, it's normally a bit more chaotic to get on top of everything. But I think we did everything well as a team as well, also today with the strategy, the pit stops, everything was smooth.

"Out there on the track, we just had a very quick car, and I felt comfortable in the car. And we could do everything we wanted like we planned it."

The win, his fifth in a row, gives him an 81 point lead over his teammate.

