Canadian GP: Qualifying team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen qualified 2nd and 14th respectively for the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 9 of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Hulkenberg, however, will start Sunday's race from 5th on the grid after he received a 3-place grid penalty following the session for failing to stay above the minimum time set by the FIA ECU during the red flag stop in Q3. Magnussen gains a spot to start 13th after penalties applied elsewhere.

Rain would prove to be the decisive factor in Saturday's qualifying session - starting with Q1. Both Magnussen and Hulkenberg mastered the damp circuit on two sets of Pirelli's Cinturato Green intermediate tires. Magnussen's best lap of 1:22.351 saw the Dane progress to Q2 while Hulkenberg joined his teammate in advancing courtesy of a 1:22.730 lap for P15.

While the threat of a downpour loomed, the 4.361-kilometer (2.710-mile), 14-turn circuit started to dry out enough to gamble on dry tires in Q2. Magnussen and Hulkenberg clocked their initial lap times on intermediate rubber. Hulkenberg was the first to switch to Pirelli's P Zero Red soft tire - powering his way into Q3 with a 1:20.305 (P8) as the rain started to fall. With a narrow window to run on slick tires, Magnussen's call to the pits saw him miss out on the optimal conditions hampered by traffic along the way on his return - his earlier lap of 1:21.678, set on the intermediate tire, placing him P14.

Hulkenberg seized his opportunity in Q3 and delivered a 1:27.102 to fire his way up to P2 on the timing screens just prior to the red flag stop for Oscar Piastri's crash and before the rain fell heavier meaning lap times couldn't be bettered.

Kevin Magnussen: "We were in the pits still when the track was dry - something you want to maximize, but then we were out of Q2. We'd been looking good in the conditions, but we need to see where we could have done better. We really looked like we had a good chance in this qualifying - we were really pumped after FP3.

Nico Hulkenberg: "Obviously the ending of the day is not quite as good as it was earlier, that's obviously a pity and it's a shame not to be staring on the front row. We have to face the consequences with that. I think in terms of our race tomorrow it doesn't really change anything - the approach is the same and it won't impact or harm the outcome. We'll prepare as usual and race hard tomorrow."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal: "The penalty tonight shouldn't take anything away from the team and what we did - we're second in our minds. Yes, there was a mistake, there was too much speed, but we've also to consider there was never, ever, anybody put in any danger because Nico was always on his own. Obviously it's against the rules, but it was a mistake, it didn't create any danger, we got the penalty - we have to take it. We'll go back and try to do the best we can tomorrow. One day maybe lady luck will come to us. Elsewhere, Kevin got a little bit unlucky not to get out of Q2, he had traffic on his fast laps. Nico, prior to receiving the penalty, he had been in the right place at the right time in Q3 and brought home second on the screens. We obviously need to see what our race pace looks like tomorrow but hopefully we can bring some points home."