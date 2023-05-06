Miami GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Tough day for us. Not the result we wanted but almost the best we could have done. I made a small mistake which might have cost me one position, but the fact is we just didn't have the pace to be competitive today. It's a shame but we'll have to try to do what we can to go forwards tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm disappointed to be out in Q1. It was very close between everyone around us. We knew it was going to be tough today and so it proved. We'll have a look and see what we can do tomorrow to try to move forwards."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Overall, a difficult Saturday for us. From FP3, we were aware that we had lost some relative competitiveness in these hot conditions. Things were a little better in qualifying compared to FP3, but not enough to progress from Q1. The group of cars around us is exceptionally compact and the difference between being out in Q1 or having both cars in Q3, like we had in Baku, is tiny. We know this result can happen until we improve the car further, which we plan to do over the course of the season. In the short term, we stay calm, we learn from today and prepare for the race tomorrow, where points are ultimately distributed."