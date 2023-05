Miami GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It's been a reasonable first day in Miami, I think we made a couple of small improvements between FP1 and FP2, which was good, hopefully we can try to go further in that direction for tomorrow. As Friday goes, I'm pretty happy, I think we found a slightly better balance with the car. We are struggling in a few areas of the track, so we'll focus on improving that, get a bit more confidence in the car and aim for Q3 in qualifying tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "A useful first day of racing in Miami. We learnt a lot on what was quite a tricky track surface and temperature for FP1. In FP2 the track gripped up and got a lot faster, and we have some work to do to adapt to that. We were trying a few things throughout the session but we're still working on it. It's not been a bad day, but we've got plenty to look over for tomorrow."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Today was a productive day. We worked through our programme of understanding the new surface of this track, and the behaviour of the tyres, both over a single lap and longer runs. We also did some useful work on set-up. Overall, we seem to be able to compete for Q3 and for points, but once again we can see the midfield is very compact. We'll study the data overnight and come back tomorrow, trying to maximise our performance for qualifying and the race."