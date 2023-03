Australian GP: Preview - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We head to Australia feeling good having scored back-to-back podiums and we hope to build on these results this weekend. The car has performed quite well on two different circuits so far. However, our feet remain on the ground and we are realistic that in order to keep scoring strong results we need to deliver in all areas of the team.

"Australia is always a fun race to go to and I am curious to see how the track differs to previous years. It is going to be even faster than last year and hopefully we will see more overtaking. But as ever Qualifying will likely be pivotal at Albert Park, so we need to make sure we have a strong Saturday to put us in the best possible position to score as many points as possible.

Lance Stroll: "It was disappointing to end the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with a retirement, so I am looking forward to getting back out on track in Australia. It is another very different circuit to the two we have experienced so far this season which means no expectations; we will take it day by day. Albert Park is a cool track which evolves throughout the weekend as we lay down rubber. I especially like the very fast Turn Nine-10 chicane; it is always good fun to drive.

"Melbourne itself is a great city which I enjoy getting to visit. The fans are awesome too, so I hope we can put on a good show for them."

Overtaking: A fourth DRS zone, which was scrapped during the 2022 event, should aid overtaking opportunities down to Turn Nine. Historically, this has been a difficult circuit to pass on. Turns One, Three and 11, the last of which was tightened for 2022, are the best opportunities for overtaking.

Safety Cars: Despite lacking the close walls of most street circuits, grass and gravel are both ready to catch drivers out in an instant. Last year's race featured two Safety Cars and a Virtual Safety Car, and the Safety Car has made an appearance in three of the past five dry Australian Grands Prix.

Strategy: The combination of C2, C3 and C4 tyres is the same as that available in Jeddah last time out. The C5 was the softest compound used here last year so the C4 Soft tyre should be a more viable race tyre for this year. In 2022, the preferred race strategy was a one-stop, Medium-Hard strategy.