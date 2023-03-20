"I've never seen a car so fast," says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton blown away by the speed of the Red Bulls, insisting that Mercedes were never as fast.

As his team regroups in a bid to salvage something later in the season, as far as Lewis Hamilton is concerned these early races are all about damage limitation.

Starting 8th, after having his best time in qualifying deleted, the seven-time world champion could only watch on as Max Verstappen scythed his way through the field from 15th to second.

As Red Bull recorded its second 1-2 of the year, finishing over 20s ahead of third placed Fernando Alonso, Hamilton was asked if he found the pace of the RB19 to be concerning.

"I don't know it's not for me to say," he replied, "but I've never seen a car so fast.

"When we were fast we weren't that fast," he added. "That's the fastest car I've seen compared to the rest, I don't know why or how but he came past me with serious speed. I didn't even bother to block because there was a massive speed difference.

"I think everyone wants to see everyone close, but it's the way it is. Not my problem or fault."

"I'm generally happy," he said of a race which saw him unable to make full use of an alternative strategy to his Mercedes teammate, "I moved forwards after a difficult qualifying, so to turn it into a positive today... I've got some points.

"I didn't have the car set-up right this weekend," he admitted, "George had the right set-up, I need to work to make sure I have it in the right direction next time."

Check out our Sunday gallery from Jeddah here.