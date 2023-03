Bahrain GP: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "This is exactly the start we wanted, a one-two finish. I'm incredibly proud that we have achieved this as a Team. I could see early on that we had the pace in the car, I was able to build a gap from the start and then just managed it for the rest of the race, it was a straightforward day for us. It also feels good to finally win in Bahrain, I haven't had the best history here. Looking ahead to Jeddah, it's a completely different track with different conditions, there's a lot of long straights and fast corners, so it will give us a completely different picture of where everyone is on the grid but at least this was a very good start for us."

Sergio Perez: "My start wasn't ideal, Charles was a little too aggressive, pushed me to the right and I did my best to avoid him. That meant my first stint wasn't ideal, Charles was very strong on that new tyre and it was difficult to get through him quickly enough. I think that's where I lost out to Max, I was behind him by about 10 or 12 seconds and after that it was game over on catching Max, it was all about getting Charles. It was important to get by him, minimise the damage and get that P2 for the Team. There are a lot of improvements we can still make to try and make our car better, there is still plenty of work going on behind the scenes. On this tarmac we have been very strong but Bahrain is a very unique circuit and things will be closer at other circuits."

