Bahrain GP: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: I'm very happy to be on pole, it hasn't been the easiest weekend so far as we've been struggling to find the right balance and I've been trying to find my rhythm. I had been feeling really good throughout testing and then when I got in the car in FP1, it was quite a shock, I don't really understand why it was so different. Overall, it was quite a good qualifying, we recovered well with the performance. It's great for the whole Team to have a one-two start tomorrow, and to have Checo up there as well is really promising. A lot of things can happen during a race as we all know, but I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do out there on track as a Team.

Sergio Perez: When you miss pole position by a tenth of a second you always think there is a bit more you could have given, that is only a braking zone or something. It was really close out there today, look at the competition from Q2 and Q3, if you didn't get a perfect lap then you were P5. We made some compromises in qualifying for tomorrow's race and hopefully that will pay off so we can have a very strong race car.

I am more comfortable with the car; the rear end of this car is a bit more planted, so I am able to work with it a little better so that's a positive for me. I think Ferrari will be in the mix for the race, along with Aston Martin and Mercedes. We hadn't seen this kind of pace from Ferrari until today, so I think they have been hiding quite a bit. If Charles was to do his final run, he would have been in with a shot for pole position. I think managing the tyre degradation will be crucial tomorrow and it will be really important for us to concentrate on our own race.