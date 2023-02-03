Six manufacturer register as engine suppliers from 2026

The FIA has confirmed that six manufacturers have registered as power unit suppliers for the 2026-2030 seasons of the Formula One World Championship onwards.

They are:

Alpine Racing

Audi

Ferrari S.p.A.

Honda Racing Corporation

Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains Ltd.

Red Bull Ford

These companies will supply the next generation of power unit set out in the 2026 Sporting and Technical PU regulations.

"The confirmation that there will be six power unit manufacturers competing in Formula 1 from 2026 is testament to the strength of the championship and the robust technical regulations that have been diligently created by the FIA in close collaboration with Formula 1 and the Power Unit manufacturers," said Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"The power unit is at the forefront of technological innovation, making the future of Formula 1 more sustainable while maintaining the spectacular racing. I am grateful for the confidence of world-leading automotive manufacturers demonstrated by their commitment to Formula 1."

The six registrants will participate in the Formula One World Championship seasons 2026-2030 under the technical regulations approved by the FIA Formula 1 Commission and World Motor Sport Council in August of this year.

The key pillars of the 2026 framework are:

Maintaining the spectacle: The 2026 power unit will have similar performance to the current designs, utilising high-power, high-revving V6 internal combustion engines and avoiding excessive performance differentiation to allow for improved raceability.

Environmental sustainability: The 2026 power unit will include an increase in the deployment of electrical power close to 50% and utilise a 100% sustainable fuel.

Financial Sustainability: Financial Regulations regarding the power units will reduce the overall costs for competitors whilst retaining the cutting-edge technological showcase that is at the core of Formula 1.