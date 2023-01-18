New paddock and track surface for Miami

Organisers of the Miami Grand Prix have announced a number of upgrades ahead of this year's sophomore event including the resurfacing of the track.

Following on from the success of the inaugural event, Miami organisers have made a significant investment ahead of the 2023 edition.

One of the major updates for 2023 will see the paddock expanded onto the Miami Dolphins football field in the centre of Hard Rock Stadium.

The all-new Team Village will house the hospitality units of the ten teams where the drivers will be based across the weekend.

Organisers have worked closely with F1 on creating the new expanded paddock to create a truly unique experience for the teams as well as the benefit of this increased paddock space.

Fans will also have an exclusive insight into the behind-the-scenes working of an F1 paddock as all general admission Campus Pass ticket holders will be able to access the 300 level of Hard Rock Stadium and look directly into the Team Village from above. These tickets will go on sale from January 23rd.

The organisers have also appointed track designers Tilke to oversee a repaving of the entire 3.36-mile race track which will increase the spectacle of this year's race by assisting the opportunity for drivers to overtake one another.

While there were officially 45 overtakes across last year's 57 laps, the improved grip levels should lead to an increase in that number in 2023.

In consultation with the teams, FIA and Formula 1, South Florida Motorsports (SFM) have spent the past six months constructing the new permanent 190,000 square foot Paddock Club building that will house over 6,000 guests in premium suites and a luxury rooftop club.

The new three-tiered structure has been built above the existing team pit garages and overlooks the pitlane and start/finish straight.

Following issues last year, for the 2023 event SFM have appointed global catering experts DO & CO to provide a premium hospitality experience for this exclusive area. There are also additional hospitality experiences at Miami International Autodrome for 2023 which include new spaces The Vista at Turn 1 and The Boathouse at MIA Marina.

"After an incredible debut race, we have been working flat-out to ensure the 2023 event is an even greater experience for everyone visiting the Miami International Autodrome," said Tyler Epp, President of Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. "Stephen Ross and Tom Garfinkel are committed to making May's event a best-in-class experience that is unlike any other Formula 1 race in the world.

"With new and enhanced hospitality experiences, the creation of the F1 Team Village directly on the football field and increased capacity we are expecting our second race to be even bigger and better for the fans, the teams, drivers, partners and everyone in South Florida."