Can F1 Drivers Use Cannabis to Relieve Stress After Racing?

F1 racers are exposed to extreme situations which are likely to tire them out mentally and physically. While ideally, it would be good for them to take some weed afterward to relieve stress, it is illegal.

Alongside other Olympic sports, motor racing is considered one of the most prestigious careers for athletes. They get good money, and they also live lavish lifestyles. In looking at F1 drivers, some people wonder whether they can walk into a dispensary in California, buy some weed and go home and smoke the stash. Like other athletes, F1 drivers are held under WADA's restrictions and have a branch of their own.

Any form of athleticism brings about a bucketload of stress. Paired with the anxiety of performance, it is not hard to find some wondering; does weed relieve stress? The effects of cannabis on the body are well known, and there has been an increased use of the drug among athletes and ordinary people. While most people only turn to the drug for recreational purposes, its medicinal effects cannot be ignored.

Effects of Marijuana on the Body

To properly quantify the effects of cannabis, it is essential to start with its most basic components. Marijuana contains cannabinoids which researchers agree are responsible for the impact people feel after using the drugs. These cannabinoids range from the well-known THC and CBD to others like CBG, CBC, CBV, and the like.

Each of the cannabinoids mentioned above has a different effect on the body. While some bring on the euphoric high that stoners report, others work at inducing calmness and healing properties. THC is responsible for the high, and the higher the amount in a strain, the more intense the euphoric feeling. It is common for weed distributors to warn beginners off strains with high THC because their tolerance may still be low.

The other primary cannabinoid worth noting is CBD. This particular one reacts with the endocannabinoid system in the brain to induce its anti-inflammatory properties. CBD works on the muscles, joints, stress levels, depression, and the general mood of the user. In medical fields, CBD has been added to some medications, including soothing balms.

Further research into cannabinoids has revealed that some can help treat and manage mental health diseases. Other than depression, they help with anxiety, ADHD, OCD, and the like. Also, beauty products containing CBD have been produced with the same anti-inflammatory properties. Comprehensively, marijuana has a variety of effects on the body once ingested or applied to the skin.

Is Weed a Performance-Enhancing Drug?

When considering that athletes may use marijuana for stress, there is the looming issue of the drug being taken as a performance enhancer. Often enough, arguments have surfaced claiming that cannabis is a performance enhancer. The basis for the same lies within the effects of the drug, where in some users, it induces increased focus, reduced anxiety, decreased pain tolerance, and the like.

Counter-arguments have surfaced claiming that weed is no more a performance enhancer than caffeine or other locally available substances. True to the word, cannabis results in the afore-named effects, but in some cases, it may result in the opposite. For instance, heightened sensory perception may interfere with the athlete's focus. Or in another case, increased giggling and euphoria may lead to distractions.

In worst-case scenarios, stoners have reported adverse effects such as nausea, sleepiness, confusion, and memory loss. These effects could in no way be considered perfomance enhancing as they would highly reduce an athlete's performance.

Can F1 Drivers Use Weed after Races?

Per the FIA regulations, F1 drivers are not permitted to use marijuana either during races or in between them. The main problem with their rules comes in with the random tests. FIA conducts random tests of its racers to establish that they are sober and following the anti-doping regulations. FIA delegates once stated that they were sure F1 racers abstain from any form of drugs because of the awareness of the risks it would pose to drive a car under the influence.

It is essential to note that FIA follows the restricted substance list provided by WADA. With CBD's removal from the prohibited list, racers can use CBD compounds between races. Since CBD is solely responsible for helping with stress and other bodily issues, it would be a safer and legal way for them to deal with stress.

With that line of thought, it is helpful for them to consider the best marijuana to relieve stress. WADA'S restriction of THC and other cannabinoids means that they can only use substances with only CBD. Advancements in technology have made the same possible in that it is common to find CBD pre-rolls with zero amounts of THC.

There is also the option of CBD oils, balms, capsules, and more. By using these pure CBD products, F1 racers can work on their stress and body aches without violating WADA’s restrictions on anti-doping.

Conclusion

Like everyone else, F1 racers encounter stresses in their day-to-day lives. Their jobs are not only risky, but they have them packed with adrenaline that could take a toll on anyone's life. The FIA stringently follows WADA's list of prohibited substances. This means that racers cannot partake in cannabis in its natural form as it contains THC and other cannabinoids currently on the list. Since CBD was removed and has a range of beneficial medicinal effects, it can be used as an alternative to weed. It will result in ultimate stress relief without any legal ramifications.