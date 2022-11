Abu Dhabi GP: Practice team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "It was tough out there today, but we will make the necessary changes to be able to give our best tomorrow in Quali. The top 10 are quite impressive in terms of speed here and I'd say we were still quite far off this pace. However, anything can happen, and we will push until the very end."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I struggled a lot with the balance in FP1. It was a bit of an unusual session, as there were a lot of young drivers on track, and whilst P13 doesn't look that great on paper, it was further up the time sheet than we would've been in a normal session. Heading into FP2, I felt that the balance had improved, and I was more comfortable in the car, but we're still missing a lot of performance. We've got quite a bit of work to do tonight to be able to score points this weekend, but we've still got another practice session to go. We'll try to fine-tune things ahead of Qualifying, and then our long-run pace looked ok today, so hopefully we'll be stronger during the race."

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer): "Due to the change in track temperature between FP1 and FP2, the majority of balance tuning and tyre understanding takes place in P2, so that the conditions are as closely matched to Quali and the race as possible. Therefore, FP1 is more about getting the drivers into the rhythm, forming a broad understanding of where the balance of the car is and checking stabilised temperatures. We also took the opportunity to complete some aero tests, to help the development of next year's car. Both cars had different balance issues in FP1. Pierre was more rear limited and Yuki struggled with the front, so we migrated towards a middle ground with the two cars for FP2. Yuki had a clear session, although the balance on the Softs was still not perfect, but Pierre got heavy traffic on both his soft compound laps, so failed to improve over his Medium tyre lap time. Even without traffic, he wasn't happy with the general grip, so we have some work to do overnight. The long run pace we showed was ok, however we had quite high degradation, despite the track cooling track temperature, so we will need to review the results from this session to form the optimum strategy for Sunday."