Red Bull admits to making mistakes in Brazil

As some claim, somewhat ludicrously, that "all-out warfare" is breaking out between its drivers, Red Bull has admitted to making a mistake in its handling of team orders in Brazil.

Having previously called on Sergio Perez to allow teammate Max Verstappen through in order that he could use his fresher rubber to battle Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc, when the Dutchman failed in his quest he was asked to move aside for the Mexican who is battling for runner-up spot in the championship.

Verstappen refused, and when asked why, he replied: "I told you last summer, don't ask that again to me. OK, are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it."

It's understood that the Dutchman was referring to the Monaco Grand Prix, when Perez crashed out in the final moments meaning that Verstappen could not complete his final run.

It is claimed that the Mexican subsequently told team members that he had crashed deliberately in order to thwart his teammate.

Last week's refusal has clearly opened a sore at Red Bull, which until now, on the surface at least, appeared to be a team in harmony.

Since the incident the usual suspects have taken to social media, while Verstappen's mother took to Twitter to allege that Perez had cheated on his wife.

With matters already getting out of hand, Red Bull today issued a statement in which it admits the error of last week's call whilst addressing the subsequent furore on social media. However, it sheds no light on the incident that Verstappen had referred to.

It reads:

As a team we made some mistakes in Brazil. We had not envisaged the situation that unfolded on the last lap and we had not agreed a strategy for such a scenario before the race.

"Regretfully, Max was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed. This put Max, who has always been an open and fair team player, in a compromising situation with little time to react which was not our intention.

"Following the race Max spoke openly and honestly, allowing for both drivers to resolve any outstanding issues or concerns. The team accept Max's reasoning, the conversation was a personal matter which will remain private between the team and no further comment will be made."

"The events that followed from a social media point of view are completely unacceptable The abusive online behaviour towards Max, Checo, the team and their respective families is shocking and saddening and unfortunately is something that we as a sport are having to address with depressing regularity.

"There is no place for it in racing or society as a whole and we need to do and be better. At the end of the day this is a sport, we are here to race. Death threats, hate mail, vitriol towards extended family members is deplorable.

"We value inclusion and want a safe space for everyone to work in and enjoy our sport. The abuse needs to stop."

Pitpass did not receive this statement directly from Red Bull, which no longer includes us in its media schedule, so clearly this "inclusion" stuff only goes so far.