Discontent at Red Bull as Max refuses to yield to his teammate Perez

Max Verstappen refuses to give way to teammate Sergio Perez in move that leaves the Mexican and his team baffled.

Having clashed with Lewis Hamilton earlier in the race, the reminder of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix was all about damage limitation for Verstappen.

The subsequent stop for a new front wing and 5s time penalty dropped the world champion down the order but over the course of the race he worked his way back through the field.

In the closing stages, as Perez struggled following the safety car restart, the Mexican was ordered to move aside for his teammate in order that he could deprive Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc of points.

Unable to catch the pair, Verstappen was looking to finish sixth when he was called on to let Perez through, the Mexican seeking to claim runner-up spot in the championship from Leclerc.

However, the Dutchman pressed on refusing to allow his teammate to pass.

"Max, let Checo through please," asked his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, who subsequently added "what happened?"

"I told you last summer, don't ask that again to me," snapped Verstappen. "OK, are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it."

Meanwhile, as he crossed the line in seventh, meaning he heads to Abu Dhabi on the same points as Leclerc, Perez said: "Thank you for that, guys. Thank you."

"I'm sorry about that, Checo," said Christian Horner.

"It shows who he really is," replied Perez.

"After all I've done for him, it's a bit disappointing to be honest," the Mexican subsequently told reporters. "I have no idea. I'm really surprised."

Meanwhile, TV cameras picked up on Horner in discussion with Verstappen and his manager Raymond Vermeulen.

"I have my reasons for that," Verstappen subsequently told reporters. "We just discussed that, and I think it was better that we finally sat together and spoke about it, and just move forward from here.

"For sure, if we go to Abu Dhabi and he needs the points, because they're tied, it's not the end of the world, it's all about who finishes ahead anyway. If he needs the help, I'll be there," he added.

"But it's good that we talked about it now and basically cleared everything that was there why I didn't do it."