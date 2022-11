Hamilton becomes an honorary Brazilian

At a special ceremony in Brasilia on Monday, seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton was appointed an honorary Brazilian.

The Stevenage-born racer has never made any secret of his love and admiration for the country of his hero Ayrton Senna's birth, and this year returned to sporting a helmet that honours the legendary Brazilian.

"I'd like to say a big, big thank you to everyone here at the house, for all those who've moved mountains to make this day possible," he said at the Chamber of Deputies, where the ceremony took place.

"It is honestly the greatest honour for me to be here receiving and accepting this citizenship. I really do feel like now I'm one of you, finally.

"When I arrived here in 2007, the love that's grown, the experiences we've had and, particularly 2021, knowing you guys were cheering me on the way, it was one of the most special moments of my entire life. I can't wait for us to continue to strive ahead.

"I really want to dedicate today, this honour, to Ayrton Senna. to Ayrton's family, to his friends and to his fans.

"For me, when I was five years old, I saw Ayrton race for the first time, and that was the moment I knew that I wanted to be a world champion, just like him.

"It was then that I knew and learnt about Brazil. It was then that I started to play FIFA as Brazil But really, through his eyes, I was able to see how passionate Brazilians were, and how deep it goes, the love and passion you have for your country, and how beautiful it is. I'm so excited to spend some more time here."

"To be recognised and celebrated by a country that calls Ayrton Senna one of their own is a true measure of Lewis's incredible achievements, both on the asphalt of Interlagos and as an advocate for diversity in our sport," said Toto Wolff. "From each member of the team, Lewis, we are incredibly proud of you.

"'Obrigado' for what we have achieved together so far, and we are excited by what is still to come!"