Verstappen claims Mexico pole

Ahead of today's qualifying session the air temperature is 25 degrees C, while the track temperature is 49 degrees. Though it is bright, sunny and hot there remains a 40% chance of rain.

While George Russell led a Mercedes 1-2 earlier, both Red Bull and Ferrari were clearly struggling, as were a number of teams, be it in terms of brakes or the failure to warm-up tyres. As a result we are expecting a potential six-way battle this afternoon and gain tomorrow.

Thus far, other than Lance Stroll's penalty following the clash with Fernando Alonso last week, the only other driver facing a grid drop is Kevin Magnussen who has taken on a new internal combustion engine.

The lights go green and the Haas pair are straight out of the box, Schumacher leading the way.

They are duly followed by the Williams pair, suggesting that we are going to see some practice tows.

Race Control ups the chance of rain to 60%, though it is most likely to happen in Q3.

The Aston Martins head out but they are soon separated by the Haas of Magnussen.

Schumacher posts a 32.819, while his teammate can only mange 45.162.

Latifi goes quickest with a 32.358 but Albon responds with a 29.644 then Schumacher a far more serious 21.043.

As Perez heads out and the crowd roars, Schumacher improves to 21.024 then Albon to 20.859.

Perez is cheered at every corner, every straight, the local hero finally crossing the line at 20.408 to go top.

Tsunoda goes second, ahead of Albon and Gasly, only for Leclerc to demote them all with a 19.505.

"Ugh, sliding so much," complains Verstappen who aborts his first flyer.

Meanwhile, Hamilton goes quickest in S1, with Russell not far off his pace.

Verstappen goes quickest with a 19.222, while Hamilton goes third (19.527) having lost time in the final sector.

Ocon goes sixth and Alonso seventh, but Bottas crosses the line at 19.523 to go third.

"Traffic! Loads of understeer, fronts are locking everywhere," says Russell.

PBs in all three sectors are only good enough for sixth for Perez, 0.484s off his teammate's pace.

Lovely bit of rallycross from Sainz at Turn 7.

Schumacher improves to sixth but his time is deleted for exceeding the limits at Turn 2. This drops him to 17th.

Stroll, Schumacher, Albon, Vettel and Latifi comprise the drop zone, with Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Gasly hovering.

Tsunoda and Alonso look set to improve, as do Norris and Ocon.

Ricciardo goes 14th and Magnussen 10th, as Tsunoda goes 8th and Ocon 9th.

Norris goes seventh and Gasly twelfth, while Hamilton goes quickest overall with a 19.169.

Zhou goes 14th, which means Schumacher fails to make the cut, as does Vettel who posts exactly the same time.

Quickest is Hamilton, ahead of Verstappen, Leclerc, Bottas, Sainz, Russell, Perez, Norris, Tsunoda and Ocon.

We lose Schumacher, Vettel Stroll, Albon and Latifi.

Q2 gets the green light but there is no rush to action.

Eventually, the Mercedes pair break the deadlock, followed by Tsunoda, Gasly and the Bulls.

Hamilton crosses the line at 18.552 and Russell at 18.565, as Sainz and Alonso are the last drivers to head out.

Verstappen - on used rubber - goes third, 0.382s off Hamilton's pace.

"Something's not right again," complains Russell, "the front brakes are not getting the temperature."

Bottas goes third (18.780), ahead of Verstappen, Norris and Ricciardo, while Perez can only manage eighth.

Leclerc goes fifth (19.109) ands Sainz seventh (19.234), both, like the Bulls, on used softs.

Ocon goes fifth (19.081) and Alonso ninth (19.272).

For the final assault, Perez, who has slipped to 12th, heads out on to an empty track.

As he begins his final flyer he still enjoys an empty track.

A PB is S1 is followed by another in S2, the Mexican eventually crossing the line at 18.615 to go third, just 0.063s off Hamilton's best. The crowd roars.

Magnussen is looking set to improve, as is Sainz.

Verstappen goes third, having been quickest in S3, while Sainz goes second, 0.008s off the pace.

Magnussen improves to 14th, as Bottas goes sixth.

Gasly fails to improve, as Alonso goes tenth.

Ricciardo fails to improve while Leclerc remains eighth.

Quickest is Hamilton, ahead of Sainz, Russell, Verstappen, Perez, Bottas, Ocon, Leclerc, Norris and Alonso.

We lose Ricciardo, Zhou, Tsunoda, Gasly and Magnussen.