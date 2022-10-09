Japanese GP: Race team notes - Haas

Haas F1 Team finished a rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix, held Sunday at the Suzuka International Racing Course, with Kevin Magnussen 14th and Mick Schumacher 18th.

Steady rain pre-race prompted both drivers to start on Pirelli Cinturato Green intermediate tires, with Schumacher and Magnussen both climbing five places each, to 10th and 12th respectively. A Safety Car period for Carlos Sainz's accident became a lengthy delay due to worsening weather conditions, with the race eventually resuming after a wait of over two hours.

Blue full wet tires were mandated for the restart on lap 5 but Magnussen boxed on lap 7 for intermediates, resuming in 14th as conditions improved. Schumacher gambled by staying out on wets to briefly filter through to the lead, and had a stint in the podium places, before it became apparent inters were significantly quicker. Having relinquished multiple spots Schumacher came in on lap 11, joining everyone else on inters, and returning to the field in 18th. They retained their positions through to the end of a reduced-distance 28-lap race due to time.

Haas F1 Team holds eighth place in the Constructors' Championship with 34 points.

Kevin Magnussen: "There's not a whole lot to say - it was another day with the weather being like this, which is always an opportunity so of course it's disappointing not to get anything out of it."

Mick Schumacher: "Our car is very strong, especially on inters, but unfortunately we put them on a bit too late. The fact that we were running P3 at some point, and even did our first leading meters in P1 is something positive. Points were up for grabs and we didn't manage to get them today, but definitely the speed was there."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal: "We were caught on our backfoot today with the strategy. We were too reactive and not proactive, and we ended up down the classification. It's very difficult to make these decisions as we all know, and afterwards we're always smarter with hindsight. We'll review what we did and see that we do better next time."

