Italian GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Very happy with today. Very happy.

"I think it was the best we could have achieved. We were so close to being ahead of the Mercedes but to not be far behind is also a very good achievement. A few people have grid penalties tomorrow, so that gives us a better position. Hopefully we can take advantage of that, have a clean race and get some good points."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I'm happy with Q3, happy to be up the pointy end again. It's been a while, so I'm pleased with that. The Q3 lap was certainly a bit of a handful, just trying to get those last few tenths out of it. It still is tricky for me to feel the car on the limit and know what's going to be around the corner - but I was happy with Q1 and Q2, I think I put in some good laps. We gain some spots on the starting grid due to penalties tomorrow. We've ended qualifying in a better place than where we've been this weekend, so I'm happy to put it together. I think we made some good changes, so hopefully we have a fast race car."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "An excellent job by the whole team, Daniel and Lando delivering P7 and P8 in qualifying at Monza today. With support from home, the team at the track worked hard together with both drivers to continuously improve the car over the course of the three practice sessions here, delivering a competitive package in qualifying. They put the cars in the right places on track, giving Lando and Daniel the opportunity to maximise their laps when it mattered.

"When all the penalties are applied, we will start the Italian Grand Prix towards the front of the grid. This is a good starting position and, while we are aware of the challenges over a race distance, we feel well prepared and ready for a great Italian Grand Prix in front of a magnificent crowd."