Porsche deal rests on 2026 regulations, insists Horner

Still in "constructive discussion" with Porsche, Christian Horner insists that partnership with the German manufacturer is far from a done deal with many caveats.

Speaking as the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend got underway, the Red Bull boss was asked about media reports this week claiming that Porsche is buying a 50% stake in the Austrian team, some claiming that it is a done deal.

Not so, says the Briton.

"I have said numerous times that we are engaged in constructive discussion with Porsche," he told Sky Sports.

"Porsche to come into F1 would be a really positive thing," he continued, "but there are so many caveats to that.

"There are the regulations to sort out, we're only at the very beginning of a process where discussions can begin," he insisted.

"The first actual hurdle for any new manufacturer coming in is those technical regulations for the power unit from 2026 onwards," he admitted, the most recent meeting of the F1 Commission merely saying that the regulations are "close to finalisation".

From the outset, Porsche, indeed any manufacturer entering the sport, wants to see the sport move in a more environmentally friendly direction, as well as acting to reduce costs.

"Red Bull powertrains is going from strength to strength," said Horner. "We've recruited some more great talent, some more announcements coming out soon and there's some significant recruitments into the team.

"For us, we're on a journey," he added. "Where that takes us in the future if we decide to take on a partner only time will tell. But I think we're in great shape and looking forward to seeing exactly what these new regulations say on a sporting, a technical and most importantly financial basis."